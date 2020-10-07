Meghan Trainor Is Expecting

Excited Meghan Trainor 'couldn't sleep' before pregnancy announcementSinger Meghan Trainor and her actor husband Daryl Sabara have already experienced sleepless nights as parents-to-be because they were so excited to share their pregnancy news with the world.
Meghan Trainor pregnant with first childMeghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara – who got married in 2018 – are expecting their first child together.
Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard NewsMeghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting, Normani gets candid about her experience shooting the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and JLo catches ARod living his best life..