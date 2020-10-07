Global  
 

Meghan Trainor Is Expecting

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Meghan Trainor Drops New Original Christmas Song From Upcoming Album - Listen Here!

Meghan Trainor is here to chase your pandemic blues away with an all-new original Christmas song from...
Just Jared - Published

All About That… *Bun In The Oven*: Meghan Trainor Pregnant With First Child

Forget that bass, Meghan Trainor is all about them babies! The 26-year-old made a surprise...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •Just JaredWorldNewsUpworthyAceShowbiz


Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Are Expecting First Child!

Meghan Trainor just revealed that she is pregnant and we’re sending our congratulations to her and...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineWorldNewsExtraUpworthyAceShowbiz



Excited Meghan Trainor 'couldn't sleep' before pregnancy announcement [Video]

Excited Meghan Trainor 'couldn't sleep' before pregnancy announcement

Singer Meghan Trainor and her actor husband Daryl Sabara have already experienced sleepless nights as parents-to-be because they were so excited to share their pregnancy news with the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Meghan Trainor pregnant with first child [Video]

Meghan Trainor pregnant with first child

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara – who got married in 2018 – are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published
Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting, Normani gets candid about her experience shooting the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and JLo catches ARod living his best life..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:26Published