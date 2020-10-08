McCutcheon cruises past Benton Central

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

The Mavericks sweep the Bison.

Bison..

First set action..

Benton central on the return..

The mccutcheon front line rejects sienna foster..

Allie shondell and sheridan phillips there for the block..

Mccutcheon takes the first set..

On to set number two..

It was more of the same..

Benton central again having trouble with the mavs size..

Ryley brown is there for the block..

And mccutcheon takes a commanding 9-0 lead..

Kinsey williams finishes the second set off..

With an ace!

The bison unable to handle the return..

Let's check in on vernon..

Yeah not much you can do sometimes..

In the third set..

The mavs chugging away on the offensive end..

Claire rice pounds it home..

Match point now mccutcheon on the return... briann robinson finds no mans land on the other side..

And mccutcheon sweeps b-c in three sets..

Elsewhere at may gymnasium ..

Harrison prevails ..

The raiders outlast west lafayette in five sets.

And twin lakes takes down lafayette