Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:22s - Published
The MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far.

Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0 lead over the San Diego Pedros, who were robbed from a home run hit after an amazing catch by Cody Bellinger.


