Christopher Plummer, Archie Punjabi Preview Thrilling Series 'Departure'

Christopher Plummer, Archie Punjabi Preview Thrilling Series 'Departure'

Christopher Plummer, Archie Punjabi Preview Thrilling Series 'Departure'

The new mystery series "Departure" is about to take off with stars Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi who investigate the disappearance of a passenger plane over the Atlantic Ocean.

Back in 2019, ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the dynamic duo in Toronto as they teased what audiences can expect from the thrilling series.

Tune in the series premiere of "Departure" on Thursday, October 8 at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.


