Bowman: Crawford Not Returning

Rob Beavis RT @MadhousePod: Madhouse Podcast | 10.08.2020 BREAKING: Corey #Crawford not returning to #Blackhawks. Bowman hints at a rebuild. https://t… 10 minutes ago

ABC 7 Chicago The Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will not be returning to the team next season, GM Stan Bowman anno… https://t.co/s8X8ZvKPSs 1 hour ago

Madhouse Chicago Hockey Podcast Madhouse Podcast | 10.08.2020 BREAKING: Corey #Crawford not returning to #Blackhawks. Bowman hints at a rebuild. https://t.co/GACOF5irgU 1 hour ago

Todd Brommelkamp RT @Suntimes: BLACKHAWKS NEWS — Longtime veteran goaltender Corey Crawford won’t return to the Hawks next season, general manager Stan Bowm… 1 hour ago

Chicago Sun-Times BLACKHAWKS NEWS — Longtime veteran goaltender Corey Crawford won’t return to the Hawks next season, general manager… https://t.co/ncQlKNyvyH 1 hour ago