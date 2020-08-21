Elon Musk Pushing Building Half Million Cars A Year

Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS Elon Musk sent an email to his employees laying out an ambitious goal: building 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

Tesla needs to produce 170,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter — a 17% increase over Q3 — to reach that mark.

Musk's email comes after Tesla topped analyst expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries.

"It will be tough but super exciting if we can exceed 500,000 cars made in a single year for the first time in Tesla history," Musk told his staff in an email reported by Electrek.