Elon Musk Pushing Building Half Million Cars A Year

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS Elon Musk sent an email to his employees laying out an ambitious goal: building 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

Tesla needs to produce 170,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter — a 17% increase over Q3 — to reach that mark.

Musk's email comes after Tesla topped analyst expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries.

"It will be tough but super exciting if we can exceed 500,000 cars made in a single year for the first time in Tesla history," Musk told his staff in an email reported by Electrek.


