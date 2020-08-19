JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader'

Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi-led government. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other party leaders arrived at party headquarters in the national capital on October 04 for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. Bihar is going for polls in three phases from October 28 to November 07. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh will see bypolls on 28 seats on November 03.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.
Yoga Guru Ramdev mourns the death of Union Minister and the founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he fought for the welfare of people. "May his soul rest in peace. He fought for the welfare of poor. I am deeply saddened by Ram Vilas Paswan untimely death. I had a two-decade-old relation with him. Spoke with his son Chirag Paswan. Prayed to God to give his family the strength to bear the loss," said Ramdev. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
