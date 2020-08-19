JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader'

BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society.

Regardless of his ministerial post in any govt, he always befriended all parties.

May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to his family," said JP Nadda.

Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.