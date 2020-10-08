Coronavirus Update: Regeneron Seeks EUA From the FDA

Tennessee Titans COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 8The Titans outbreak threatens the NFL schedule, Regeneron seeks EUA for its antibody treatment and World Series tickets are for sale . These are the stories shaping sports and business for Thursday..
1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding lossesAlmost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to..
Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Seeking Emergency Use AuthorizationKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on a new antibody cocktail for coronavirus seeking emergency use authorization through the FDA.