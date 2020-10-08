Global  
 

Coronavirus Update: Regeneron Seeks EUA From the FDA

Coronavirus Update: Regeneron Seeks EUA From the FDA
Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee Titans COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 8 [Video]

Tennessee Titans COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 8

The Titans outbreak threatens the NFL schedule, Regeneron seeks EUA for its antibody treatment and World Series tickets are for sale . These are the stories shaping sports and business for Thursday..

1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses [Video]

1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses

Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to..

Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Seeking Emergency Use Authorization [Video]

Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Seeking Emergency Use Authorization

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on a new antibody cocktail for coronavirus seeking emergency use authorization through the FDA.

