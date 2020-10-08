Global  
 

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:43s - Published
FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has become a target of coronavirus lockdown sceptics.
BBC News - Published


Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot [Video]

Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published
13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:51Published
Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published