Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:28s
At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot to kidnap her before the Nov.

3 election.


Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says FBI Arrested Militia Group Trying to Kidnap and Possibly Kill Her

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just made a stunning revelation ... 13 members of 2 militia groups have been arrested for hatching a plot to kidnap and..
TMZ.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks out about "depraved" kidnap plot

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to the media after federal and state law enforcement officials announced the arrest of 13 people who allegedly plotted..
CBS News

13 charged in plots against Mich. governor, police

 Six people have been charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. Separately, seven more..
USATODAY.com

Arrests made in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Federal and state authorities unveiled charges against 13 people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her on..
CBS News

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video [Video]

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video

President Donald Trump sought to appeal to the nation's senior citizenpopulation Thursday, in another new video released on Twitter. Speaking on theWhite House South Lawn, Trump started the video by addressing his "favoritepeople in the world, the seniors."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:24
Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News [Video]

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would proceed with a new format and go virtual.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36

Speaker Pelosi 'at the table' for COVID talks

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's "at the table" ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package after President Donald Trump halted talks this week abruptly..
USATODAY.com

Michigan State in the northern United States

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:43
Gov. Whitmer to deliver remarks on kidnapping plot [Video]

Gov. Whitmer to deliver remarks on kidnapping plot

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:36