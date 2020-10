AOC Rips Trump: He Contributed Less in Taxes 'Than Waitresses and Undocumented Immigrants' A report of President Trump’s tax returns is out, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging.

Early Voting Site Approved For Parkchester Section Of Bronx



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on hand for the announcement and said the sooner the site is staffed, the better. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago