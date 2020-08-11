Benedict Cumberbatch Set to Reprise Doctor Strange for ‘Spider-Man 3’ | THR News

Global  
 

Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest 'Spider-Man' movie installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.


