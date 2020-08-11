Benedict Cumberbatch Set to Reprise Doctor Strange for ‘Spider-Man 3’ | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s - Published
6 minutes ago
Benedict Cumberbatch Set to Reprise Doctor Strange for ‘Spider-Man 3’ | THR News
Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest 'Spider-Man' movie installment, starring
Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Movies to watch in September The live action remake of Mulan, a horror flick with Tom Holland a grittyMarvel movie are among several movies set to be released this September. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970
Tatiana Maslany lands coveted ‘She Hulk’ role Marvel Studios looks like it’s found its found its latest leading lady, with Tatiana Maslany set to become She-Hulk in the Disney+ series. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on October 8, 0873
Related news from verified sources
Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be suiting up as Doctor Strange – this time for Spider-Man 3,...
Just Jared - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources