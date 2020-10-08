What's Cooking In Singapore? Post-Pandemic, Pretty Much Everything

The pandemic has created a giant neon sign pointing at the need for businesses and individuals to be digitally ready.

According to Business Insider, that clearly applies to the tiny yet incredibly successful nation-state of Singapore.

Following a three-month-long 'circuit breaker'--a kind of soft lockdown--Singapore is now in phase two of its reopening.

Officials say for businesses to thrive in Singapore, they must stay nimble and embrace innovation at every turn.

Even as the pandemic lingers, Singapore's strength as a financial and investment hub, and its ability to weather shocks, makes it likely to recover.

It has continued to attract investment.

Funding this year is on track to rival the SG$6.5 billion raised the year before.