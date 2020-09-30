This former oil field worker is the one behind the beautiful floral designs!

Ace Berry admits he is the last person you would think to be a floral designer.

The former oil field worker was looking for a new job when he was laid off several years ago and decided to follow his passion for flowers.

Berry worked as a florist’s delivery driver when he was young.

And while he says he was not good at the job, he fell in love with the creative career.

Berry and his wife now own Fulshear Floral Design in Fulshear, Texas.

But their business is known around the country.

Berry was named the 2017 Houston Floral Designer of the Year!