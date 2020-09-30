Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This former oil field worker is the one behind the beautiful floral designs!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:19s - Published
This former oil field worker is the one behind the beautiful floral designs!

This former oil field worker is the one behind the beautiful floral designs!

Ace Berry admits he is the last person you would think to be a floral designer.

The former oil field worker was looking for a new job when he was laid off several years ago and decided to follow his passion for flowers.

Berry worked as a florist’s delivery driver when he was young.

And while he says he was not good at the job, he fell in love with the creative career.

Berry and his wife now own Fulshear Floral Design in Fulshear, Texas.

But their business is known around the country.

Berry was named the 2017 Houston Floral Designer of the Year!

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream This former oil field worker is the one behind the beautiful floral designs!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Speeches [Video]

Barack Obama Speeches

You'll be inspired to be the change you wish to see in the world as you read through this collection of speeches delivered by Barack Obama. These messages of hope for a more perfect union in America..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:18Published
New Hydrogen Planes Will Leave Only Water in Their Wake [Video]

New Hydrogen Planes Will Leave Only Water in Their Wake

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS — Airbus has unveiled a groundbreaking project to develop three new planes that will run on hydrogen and leave only water vapor in their wake. One of these zero-emission planes..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:18Published