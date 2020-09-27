Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his overall performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, "It's a lot of fun to bat with KL Rahul as he is a top class cricketer. We share good friendship even on the field."
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab. Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted. "It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well. Singh also praised his last match performance also. "It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman said that his team lost wickets in crucial time and paid the price for it. He also said that it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and score.
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.