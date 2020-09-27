Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI

Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played.

"I am really proud of the way we played.

Execution can go wrong, we understand that.

We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.