Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-8-20 5PM

Lance Staggs RT @weatherdan: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Join KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff as he discusses #HurricaneDelta with @WFLAamanda. https://t.… 5 seconds ago
Sandy RT @WFLA: MAJOR HURRICANE DELTA: #Delta just reached Category 3 strength once again as it makes its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. Our… 9 seconds ago
Susan Flores RT @12NewsNow: THREE THINGS TO KNOW #HurricaneDelta:
- Hurricane, T.S. warnings in effect
- Storm impacting schools & #txhsfb games
- Main… 1 minute ago
. RT @mark_tarello: BREAKING NEWS: Delta strengthens to a major hurricane again with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH in the Gulf of Mexico… 2 minutes ago
Dayton 24/7 Now RT @Natalie247Now: #Delta is back up to a Major Hurricane with winds of 115 mph. I am tracking the impacts we could see in the Miami Valley… 4 minutes ago
Natalie Walters #Delta is back up to a Major Hurricane with winds of 115 mph. I am tracking the impacts we could see in the Miami V… https://t.co/XfaMJuwdi9 8 minutes ago
❌ Kevin Harlan ❌ RT @ScotPilie_Wx: Absolutely heartbreaking. Blue tarps dotting thousands of homes in Lake Charles from the damage from Hurricane Laura just… 8 minutes ago
WGN America A stretch of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast is under storm surge and hurricane warnings as Delta restrengthened on it… https://t.co/AkiplWe6Pk 10 minutes ago
Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-7-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major StormHurricane Delta is on track to hit some of the same spots that ravaged the Louisiana Gulf Coast. McKinney's Minuteman group is getting ready to help again.
Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf CoastIt's been an unprecedented year for storms and the same can be said for the volunteers who can counted on for help. The Texas Baptist Men are on standby for the next one.