Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-8-20 5PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-8-20 5PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Caribbean coast

Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Oct 7, 2020 Hurricane Delta churned towards Mexico's Caribbean coast on...
Also reported by •Mid-DayUpworthy


Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

Oil and gas companies are evacuating more platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Delta...
OilPrice.com - Published

First hurricane warning issued for parts of US Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta moves closer

The first hurricane warning for the US coast was issued late Wednesday as Hurricane Delta churned...
Upworthy - Published


lstaggs01

Lance Staggs RT @weatherdan: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Join KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff as he discusses #HurricaneDelta with @WFLAamanda. https://t.… 5 seconds ago

realtj49er

Sandy RT @WFLA: MAJOR HURRICANE DELTA: #Delta just reached Category 3 strength once again as it makes its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. Our… 9 seconds ago

SusanFlores7762

Susan Flores RT @12NewsNow: THREE THINGS TO KNOW #HurricaneDelta: - Hurricane, T.S. warnings in effect - Storm impacting schools & #txhsfb games - Main… 1 minute ago

MeetTheAuthor

. RT @mark_tarello: BREAKING NEWS: Delta strengthens to a major hurricane again with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH in the Gulf of Mexico… 2 minutes ago

dayton247now

Dayton 24/7 Now RT @Natalie247Now: #Delta is back up to a Major Hurricane with winds of 115 mph. I am tracking the impacts we could see in the Miami Valley… 4 minutes ago

Natalie247Now

Natalie Walters #Delta is back up to a Major Hurricane with winds of 115 mph. I am tracking the impacts we could see in the Miami V… https://t.co/XfaMJuwdi9 8 minutes ago

RealKevinHarlan

❌ Kevin Harlan ❌ RT @ScotPilie_Wx: Absolutely heartbreaking. Blue tarps dotting thousands of homes in Lake Charles from the damage from Hurricane Laura just… 8 minutes ago

WGNAmerica

WGN America A stretch of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast is under storm surge and hurricane warnings as Delta restrengthened on it… https://t.co/AkiplWe6Pk 10 minutes ago


Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-7-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-7-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm [Video]

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm

Hurricane Delta is on track to hit some of the same spots that ravaged the Louisiana Gulf Coast. McKinney's Minuteman group is getting ready to help again.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:38Published
Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast [Video]

Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast

It's been an unprecedented year for storms and the same can be said for the volunteers who can counted on for help. The Texas Baptist Men are on standby for the next one.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published