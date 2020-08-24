Global  
 

Crews Hope To Contain Middle Fork Fire Burning In Routt County By Halloween

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:20s - Published
The Middle Fork Fire continues to burn in Routt County near Steamboat Springs.

Crews hope to have it contained by Halloween.


