Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:25s - Published
[NFA] President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct.

15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Covid-19: Trump aide threw big wedding amid restrictions

 Mark Meadows was among 70 guests at the wedding for his daughter in May, amid limits on gatherings.
BBC News
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

What to know about HIPAA, from the congresswoman who wrote the law

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has invoked HIPAA several times while fielding questions about President Trump's condition.
CBS News
Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot [Video]

Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot to kidnap her before the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News [Video]

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would proceed with a new format and go virtual.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36Published

Do voters trust mail-in ballots?

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down with a group of Trump and Biden supporters for a look at how they intend on voting in the 2020 election.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump refuses virtual debate after virus diagnosis

 President Donald Trump has declared he will skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers said it would be held virtually due to..
New Zealand Herald

Biden campaign fly swatters sell out after viral Pence moment

 "Truth over flies," the blue swatter reads.
CBS News

FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Governor, overthrow US govt

 Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved..
New Zealand Herald

Dems crushing GOP incumbents in ad spending in key Senate races

 In some cases, the Democrats have outspent Republican incumbents by as much as 2 to 1.
CBS News

Analysts weigh in after VP candidates clash at debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Arizona following their debate last night. CBS News political contributor and..
CBS News

Covid positivity rates of 22 states below national average

 The national cumulative positivity rate declined over the last 11 days to 8.2%. Currently, six states and one UT have a less than 5% positivity rate, whereas 22..
IndiaTimes

Top Republican Mitch McConnell avoids White House over Covid-19

 The Senate leader said he has not visited in-person since August, citing a lack of virus precautions.
BBC News

Kansas football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

 Kansas University confirmed Thursday that football coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jayhawks are off this weekend.
USATODAY.com

Trump Rejects Virtual Debate With Biden

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week's debate with Democrat nominee...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Zee NewseuronewsBusiness InsiderNYTimes.comHinduDeutsche Welle


Trump had to 'fight' during first presidential debate because of Biden's 'lies': Lara Trump

President Trump had to “fight” during the first presidential debate because of Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published

"Shut up, man": Biden and Trump make personal jabs during debate

From Biden calling Trump a "clown," to Trump mocking Biden's mask – the nominees did not mince...
CBS News - Published


WISuperstar

Hilarious RT @karenhunter: Love the CNN headline: "Second Trump-Biden debate derailed after INFECTED Trump rejects virtual format"...LOL! INFECTED!!! 36 seconds ago

poppymasselos

Poppy Masselos RT @Reuters: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will talk about the 25th Amendment on Friday, which outlines how a sitting president can b… 40 seconds ago

flyinglizards

Flying Lizards RT @CBSMiami: The Biden campaign says since President Trump pulled out of the virtual debate scheduled for October 15th in Miami, the forme… 46 seconds ago

buttafly75

Ms. Tasha RT @mommamia1217: Brilliant!!!! Now #JoeBiden can answer questions without being in interrupted! 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 Joe Biden to Take Voter… 3 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden https://t.co/wXKUZ4RVKP https://t.co/Zi9MUt1Gbb 4 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami The Biden campaign says since President Trump pulled out of the virtual debate scheduled for October 15th in Miami,… https://t.co/JpZxd30E5Z 5 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami The debate commission announced the second 2020 presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, will be virtual. Pre… https://t.co/Iy8dTVnWy3 6 minutes ago

unTrumpUSAll

Per-Daniel Liljegren That may actually be a very wise decision because he may appear very weak due to the after-effects of covid-19. https://t.co/Qj673h2M2W 6 minutes ago


President Trump Refusing To Take Part In Virtual Debate [Video]

President Trump Refusing To Take Part In Virtual Debate

CBS4's Jim DeFede analyzes the president's reluctance and desire to move the date of the Miami debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:28Published
WEB EXTRA: Biden Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Biden Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate

The Biden campaign says that since President Trump pulled out of the virtual debate scheduled for October 15th, the former vice president will hold his own event and “find an appropriate place to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Investor mindset has shifted: strategist [Video]

Investor mindset has shifted: strategist

National Securities' Art Hogan says the markets are rallying because they've warmed to the possibility of a Democratic sweep in the election. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how stocks will likely fare..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:34Published