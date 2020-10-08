Global  
 

13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.


Feds charge six militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, court records show

The federal government has charged six people with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen...
dil RT @awprokop: Adam Fox (to be charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) posted a video this June complaining about COVID-19… 4 minutes ago

Jason Coskrey I’m sorry, what? 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/y2x22U3eqe 5 minutes ago

🇱🇷God Bless America 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/nBPJSWRTE4 6 minutes ago

Dogsbark2 I’m sure their parents must be so proud...NOT. 🤦🏼‍♂️. 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Wh… https://t.co/hArGNfpBdr 9 minutes ago

MimiDeviOtter RT @veterans_i: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/rT53s5EWlg #DomesticTerrorism is as American… 9 minutes ago

OnePG 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/QwJwWCP2Jp Well, well, well, look at… https://t.co/iyMEkg5oXB 10 minutes ago

Danielle Schwartz RT @Johnnthelefty: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/NYTke6zoWZ 13 minutes ago

🍀Anonymous 💢Global Hackers Crew 💢Central 🍀 RT @Johnnthelefty: 13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 17 minutes ago


Delaware Man Among Those Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

Matt Petrillo reports.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Speaks Out About Foiled Kidnapping Plot [Video]

CBS4's Skyler Henry the six of the men involved in the plot are facing federal charges.

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

