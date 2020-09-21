Authorities Investigating Deadly Plane Crash

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration arrived at a plane crash site in the Shoals and are now trying to find out what went so horribly wrong.

New information on our second major story... tonight- officials from the federal aviation adminstration arrived at a plane crash site in the shoals - and more aviation investigators are on the way.

You're looking at a picture of that wreckage.

The lauderdale county sheriff's office told us today- the pilot was flying from dallas to knoxville wednesday when his plane crashed in a wildlife management area in waterloo.

That's about 300 miles from knoxville.

Waay 31's sydney martin was in waterloo today - near where the plane crashed - and talked with the sheriff's office about how they found the wreckage.

Chief deputy richard richey, lauderdale county sheriff's office, "you could not hardly see at all here because there is no light for miles except for the moon.

And it's just woods and dirt roads for mile."

Lauderdale county chief deputy richard richey told me thursday afternoon- the sheriff's office recieved a call about 8 thirty wednesday night from the oak ridge tennnessee police department.

They were asking about a missing plane.

Chief deputy richard richey, lauderdale county sheriff's office, "they started pinging his cell phone.

And the last ping they got was here in this area.

" richey said search and rescue crews from multiple agencies spread out in the wildlife management area in waterloo to search for the missing pilot.

After about 5 hours of searching, an alabama law enforcement agency helicopter spotted the plane.

Chief deputy richard richey, lauderdale county sheriff's office, "there were several agencies out here to look.

And when they found him, it's far off the road, we have to have some type of atv to get back there."

Lauderdale county coroner butch tucker identified the pilot as 69-year-old jerel zarestky....what caused the plane to crash - and his cause of death - are both under investigation..

Chief deputy richard richey, lauderdale county sheriff's office, "the plane did not go up in flames.

The pilot was ejected from the plane.

As far as the damage to it..i have not seen the plane myself."

And richey said they have this message for the pilot's family.

Chief deputy richard richey, lauderdale county sheriff's office, we feel for them.

I know they are just heartbroken over the loss of their loved one."

Syd, "more aviation investigators are expected to arrive here at the crash site thursday evening.

It's unclear how long the investigation will last or when the plane will be removed.

In lauderdale county.

Sm waay 31 news."

Authorities are expected to be on scene until tomorrow.

As we continue to learn more - we'll keep you posted with the latest updates on air and