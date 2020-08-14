Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JPMorgan pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:13s - Published
JPMorgan pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap

JPMorgan pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it would commit $30 billion to address racial inequality over the next 5 years, marking one of the largest corporate pledges related to race since the death of George Floyd.

Freddie Joyner has more.

JPMorgan Chase on Thursday said it would commit $30 billion to address racial inequality over the next 5 years, marking one of the largest corporate pledges related to race since the death of George Floyd.

The initiative seeks to provide $8 billion in new mortgages for Black and Latino borrowers, $14 billion in loans for affordable housing projects, $2 billion in small business loans, and $2 billion in philanthropy.

In comparison, Bank of America and Citigroup have made similar pledges totaling about $1 billion each.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, earned $36.4 billion in profit last year.

A wide range of U.S. companies from Facebook to Kraft Heinz has also announced financial commitments to counteract systemic racism.

But JPMorgan's commitment stands out because of the way the bank is embedding the initiative across its business lines.

In addition, the bank has also committed to do more business with minority suppliers, improve the diversity of its workforce, and open 100 branches in low-income communities.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

JPMorgan Chase JPMorgan Chase American multinational banking and financial services holding company

JPMorgan commits $30 billion to fighting racial inequity

 Money will fund small-business loans, affordable housing, and homebuyer grants for Black and Latino communities.
CBS News

JP Morgan Chase to spend $30 billion to close the racial wealth gap

 Amid a national reckoning on racism, JP Morgan Chase says it will dedicate $30 billion to closing the racial wealth gap
USATODAY.com

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jail

 Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on bail on..
WorldNews

Bank of America Bank of America American multinational banking and financial services corporation

BOA Boosts Third Quarter GDP Growth [Video]

BOA Boosts Third Quarter GDP Growth

Economists at Bank of America lifted their forecast for third-quarter US GDP growth to 27% from 15% on Friday. Business Insider reports better-than-expected trends in retail sales, the housing market, and hiring. BoA lowered its fourth-quarter projection to 3% from 5%. Failed stimulus negotiations are growing increasingly likely. No new aid could be a speed bump for the American economy. BoA made the adjustment after Senate Democrats blocked Republicans' $500 billion measure on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
BoA: Upgrades Tesla [Video]

BoA: Upgrades Tesla

On Friday, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to "neutral" from "underperform." It raised its price target to $1,750 from $800. The firm's new price target implies an 8% upside for Tesla shares over the next year. Business Insider reports that shares of Tesla ticked up as much as 4% on Friday. Morgan Stanley also boosted its price target and rating on the automaker.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Citigroup Citigroup American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation

Citigroup fires exec who ran QAnon website on side

 Bank says its code of conduct requires employees to disclose and get approval for outside business ventures.
CBS News

Tweets about this