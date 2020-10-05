Cruisers gather for the Cruisin’ the Coast 2020 Swap Meet
Over at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, the Cruisin’ the Coast 2020 Swap Meet had anything and everything you can image.
Who brought his- - - - over at the mississippi coast - coliseum and convention - center in biloxi, the swap meet- had anything and everything you- can imagine.- cruisers had the chance to pass- by plenty of vendors selling- car products, clothing- accessories, classic- portraits of vehicles and more- all at one convenient - location.
- there was also sweet, or in thi- case, "sweet heat" treats a the meet this year - thanks to- first time swap meet vendor and- owner of "katie's cookies and candies" tracy jackson.
She was honored to have cruiser- from all over the - country try her "ghost pepper pecan candy."
- "to see them, to actually meet them...and they know that they- are meeting katie, and to test- the products, and they are- just going wow.
This is so- amazing.
Especially the sweet - heat prailines.
We will - definitely be back again next - year."
The swap meet will be open- - - - friday and saturday from 9 am t- 5 pm.
- keep in mind, there is a $10-