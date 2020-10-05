Global  
 

Cruisers gather for the Cruisin’ the Coast 2020 Swap Meet

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Over at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, the Cruisin’ the Coast 2020 Swap Meet had anything and everything you can image.

- there was also sweet, or in thi- case, "sweet heat" treats a the meet this year - thanks to- first time swap meet vendor and- owner of "katie's cookies and candies" tracy jackson.

She was honored to have cruiser- from all over the - country try her "ghost pepper pecan candy."

- "to see them, to actually meet them...and they know that they- are meeting katie, and to test- the products, and they are- just going wow.

This is so- amazing.

Especially the sweet - heat prailines.

We will - definitely be back again next - year."

The swap meet will be open- - - - friday and saturday from 9 am t- 5 pm.

