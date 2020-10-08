Video Credit: WMGT - Published 49 seconds ago

South Macon residents have more to look forward to as elected officials continue to improve Bibb County.

Macon-Bibb to build new park after late Frankie E. Lewis

The home.

They are facing several gun and drug charges... including trafficking and manufacturing meth.

Macon-bibb county officials are hoping to improve south macon and give residents more to look forward to in the future.

Commissioners and leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new frankie everett lewis park on lynmore avenue.

Macon-bibb named the park after lewis for her leadership and contributions to the community for more than 30 years.

It was frankie' vision, and you c1 3 b13 know once she got a project in her mind, she wouldn't let go, until it got done.

The new