Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martin County sophomore breaks down language barriers to help classmates

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Martin County sophomore breaks down language barriers to help classmates

Martin County sophomore breaks down language barriers to help classmates

Yazmine Travieso was named 'Youth of the Year' for the Boys & Girls Club of Port Salerno


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man with multiple weapons, armor-piercing ammo shot and killed by Martin County SWAT Team, authorities say [Video]

Man with multiple weapons, armor-piercing ammo shot and killed by Martin County SWAT Team, authorities say

A man armed with multiple weapons and armor-piercing ammunition was shot and killed by a SWAT Team on Thursday in Martin County after pointing a rifle at deputies, authorities say.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:32Published
News conference about SWAT Team shooting in Palm City [Video]

News conference about SWAT Team shooting in Palm City

The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was involved in a standoff and shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 12:34Published
Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team involved in shooting [Video]

Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team involved in shooting

The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was involved in a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:17Published