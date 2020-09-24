What To Check Before Jumping Into A High-Yield Online Savings Account

Global  
 

Put bluntly, the interest rates most brick-and-mortar banks are offering on savings account are absolute rubbish.

So it makes sense to move your savings to a high-yield, online savings account.

But before you jump ship, do your research about four important matters.

According to Business Insider, don't just pay attention to the interest rate.

That can be misleading.

Check for all fees, restrictions, and features.

Also, determine if the bank will limit how much money you can transfer out each day.

Finally, to make life simpler, make sure the bank can do free, automated transfers to external accounts.

Happy saving!


