|
|
|
City of New Orleans preparing for Hurricane Delta
Video Credit: WGNO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
City of New Orleans preparing for Hurricane Delta
Even with Hurricane Delta shifting West, New Orleans city leaders want everyone to be vigilant.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The city of New Orleans is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Delta barrels across the Gulf of...
CBS News - Published
|
"If ordered to evacuate by local officials, leave!" the National Weather Service office in New...
NPR - Published
|
The NFL might move the Saints game from New Orleans to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta, sources...
ESPN - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|