Great loss for society: Ramdas Athawale mourns Ram Vilas Paswan demise

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Union Minister and the president of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Pawan and said that he worked towards building Dalit army in the country.

"Ram Vilas Paswan ji had big heart.

He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party and worked towards building a Dalit army in the country.

A Dalit leader of our country has left us today, this is a great loss for our society.

My deepest condolences to his family," said Athawale.


Ramdas Athawale Ramdas Athawale Indian politician

Wherever there is BJP govt, Rahul Gandhi tries to defame administration: Athawale [Video]

Wherever there is BJP govt, Rahul Gandhi tries to defame administration: Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice, and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras said wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul tries to defame that administration. He said, "Rajasthan also has such similar cases of rape. But Rahul Gandhi did not visit there. Wherever there is a BJP govt, he tries to defame the administration."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Hathras case: Ramdas Athawale announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim's family [Video]

Hathras case: Ramdas Athawale announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim's family

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met the victim's family of Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale announced to pay an aid of Rs. 5 lakh to the family. Athawale said, "We assured all possible help to the victim's family. They have a son who is class XII pass and should be given a class 3 job. The Republican Party of India is giving aid of 5 lakh rupees. UP government is taking all possible action."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Hathras incident puts humanity to shame, says Athawale after meeting victim's kin

 Athawale met the family of the Hathras victim at their residence in Bul Garhi village and assured them support. He said everything that chief minister Yogi..
IndiaTimes
Dalits will be oppressed until there is casteism in minds of people: Athawale on Hathras gang rape [Video]

Dalits will be oppressed until there is casteism in minds of people: Athawale on Hathras gang rape

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted on Hathras gang rape and murder case. He said, "It's right that atrocities are taking place, but it was also during Mulayam Singh ji, Mayawati and Akhilesh governments. Reason for Dalit oppression is casteism, Dalits will be oppressed until there's casteism in minds of people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Dalit Dalit Marginalized communities in the South Asian caste system

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news [Video]

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record [Video]

Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:15Published

Republican Party of India (Athawale) Republican Party of India (Athawale) Splinter group of the Republican Party of India

'Arrest Anurag Kashyap within 7 days or face RPI(A) protest': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'Arrest Anurag Kashyap within 7 days or face RPI(A) protest': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the arrest of film-maker Anurag Kashyap. "Anurag Kashyap should be arrested by the police within seven days. Why is police inquiring more when Payal has given her statement? Payal’s statement is correct and Anurag should be investigated. We will meet Anil Deshmukh and present a memorandum to him. We will demand security arrangements for Payal Ghosh," Athawale said. Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of harassment and demanded his arrest. She said that she would sit on a hunger strike if she doesn’t get justice. Payal had accused Anurag of harassment during making of 'bombay velvet'. "I risked everything including my career and came forward to speak. I request people to speak up if something similar happened with them. You should come forward, speak about this and fight for your rights," Ghosh said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:23Published

Lok Janshakti Party Lok Janshakti Party Political party in India

JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader' [Video]

JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader'

BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society. Regardless of his ministerial post in any govt, he always befriended all parties. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to his family," said JP Nadda. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Yog Guru Ramdev mourns death of Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Yog Guru Ramdev mourns death of Ram Vilas Paswan

Yoga Guru Ramdev mourns the death of Union Minister and the founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he fought for the welfare of people. "May his soul rest in peace. He fought for the welfare of poor. I am deeply saddened by Ram Vilas Paswan untimely death. I had a two-decade-old relation with him. Spoke with his son Chirag Paswan. Prayed to God to give his family the strength to bear the loss," said Ramdev. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

malapati

DHARMA RT @ANI: #RamVilasPaswan ji had big heart. He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party & worked towards building a Dalit army in the country. A… 4 hours ago

Kuldeep42051945

Kuldeep RT @tv9gujarati: #RamVilasPaswan ji had big heart. He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party & worked towards building a Dalit army in the co… 6 hours ago

tv9gujarati

tv9gujarati #RamVilasPaswan ji had big heart. He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party & worked towards building a Dalit army in… https://t.co/WL5B49DtBI 6 hours ago


Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74 [Video]

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
‘Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)’s help?’: Bihar CM Nitish [Video]

‘Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)’s help?’: Bihar CM Nitish

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar [Video]

'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ahead of state assembly elections announced the seat-sharing of NDA in a press conference on October 06. During the press conference, when questioned about LJP,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published