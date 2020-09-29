Great loss for society: Ramdas Athawale mourns Ram Vilas Paswan demise

Minister of State for Social Justice, and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras said wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul tries to defame that administration. He said, "Rajasthan also has such similar cases of rape. But Rahul Gandhi did not visit there. Wherever there is a BJP govt, he tries to defame the administration."
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met the victim's family of Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale announced to pay an aid of Rs. 5 lakh to the family. Athawale said, "We assured all possible help to the victim's family. They have a son who is class XII pass and should be given a class 3 job. The Republican Party of India is giving aid of 5 lakh rupees. UP government is taking all possible action."
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted on Hathras gang rape and murder case. He said, "It's right that atrocities are taking place, but it was also during Mulayam Singh ji, Mayawati and Akhilesh governments. Reason for Dalit oppression is casteism, Dalits will be oppressed until there's casteism in minds of people."
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the arrest of film-maker Anurag Kashyap. "Anurag Kashyap should be arrested by the police within seven days. Why is police inquiring more when Payal has given her statement? Payal’s statement is correct and Anurag should be investigated. We will meet Anil Deshmukh and present a memorandum to him. We will demand security arrangements for Payal Ghosh," Athawale said. Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of harassment and demanded his arrest. She said that she would sit on a hunger strike if she doesn’t get justice. Payal had accused Anurag of harassment during making of 'bombay velvet'. "I risked everything including my career and came forward to speak. I request people to speak up if something similar happened with them. You should come forward, speak about this and fight for your rights," Ghosh said.
BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society. Regardless of his ministerial post in any govt, he always befriended all parties. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to his family," said JP Nadda. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
Yoga Guru Ramdev mourns the death of Union Minister and the founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he fought for the welfare of people. "May his soul rest in peace. He fought for the welfare of poor. I am deeply saddened by Ram Vilas Paswan untimely death. I had a two-decade-old relation with him. Spoke with his son Chirag Paswan. Prayed to God to give his family the strength to bear the loss," said Ramdev. Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and..
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected..
