Great loss for society: Ramdas Athawale mourns Ram Vilas Paswan demise

Union Minister and the president of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Pawan and said that he worked towards building Dalit army in the country.

"Ram Vilas Paswan ji had big heart.

He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party and worked towards building a Dalit army in the country.

A Dalit leader of our country has left us today, this is a great loss for our society.

My deepest condolences to his family," said Athawale.