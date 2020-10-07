Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ports Across Coastal Louisiana Are Getting Ready for Hurricane Delta

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Ports Across Coastal Louisiana Are Getting Ready for Hurricane Delta
Ports Across Coastal Louisiana Are Getting Ready for Hurricane Delta

Ports across coastal south louisiana are battening down the hatches ahead of hurricane delta.joining us now live is david allain, director of the port of west st.

Mary.thanks for joining us david.1.

Are 'all ready for this storm?2.

Ports use designations like whiskey and zulu to describe conditions during tropical-weather events.

Can you explain that to us?

3.

There are industrial 3 operations at your port.

Are individual companies responsible for securing their own facilities.how involved is the port authority in that?




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm [Video]

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm

Hurricane Delta is on track to hit some of the same spots that ravaged the Louisiana Gulf Coast. McKinney's Minuteman group is getting ready to help again.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:38Published