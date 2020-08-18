Friend Of Trump USPS Postmaster General To Be Repped By Friend Of Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been on the hot seat for some time now, due to his management choices that have led to a mail delivery slowdown.

According to Business Insider, the House Oversight Committee has since launched an investigation into his private business.

It follows a report from the Washington Post that the longtime ally of President Donald Trump may have broken campaign finance law.

Now, DeJoy has hired consulting firm Patomak Global Partners to represent him throughout the investigation.

The firm was founded by Paul Atkins, a former SEC executive who has advised Trump on financial deregulation and served on his business council.