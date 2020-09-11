One man in Berry Creek is taking steps to protect watersheds.

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

One man in Berry Creek is using materials like wattles to protect the waterways from toxic materials and ash after the fires burned through the area.

Those crews have about 14- hundred properties to clear in about 3 month... but what happens to the watershed if the rain comes before that toxic waste is cleaned up?

Action news now reporter dani masten shows us how the state..

And the community -- is working to minimize that risk.

I reached out to the department of water resources to see if they are also concerned about these importnt water sheds.

Lizza whitmore/department of water resources with all the burned trees, that debris flow into the lake is going to be an issue and what i want to reassure people, the department of water resources oroville field division staff and they are going to enhance this debris clean-up operation?

Dani ll matthew tells me he is expecting another shipement today of five more pallets of these wattles here and they will be delivered to this staging site and will be used for a demonstration for the community tomorrow.

the demonstration for the community on how to properly install the wattles will be held at lake madrone at 9am tomorrow.