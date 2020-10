Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago

Biden and Harris speak to supporters in Phoenix

BIDEN AND RUNNING MATE KAMALAHARRIS -- SPOKE TO SUPPORTERSIN PHOENIX TODAY.

THE FORMERVICE PRESIDENT -- GAVE REMARKSTO "FIRST WEEK VOTERS."BIDEN'S SPEECH MOSTLY CENTEREDON HOW THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSEHAS FAILED THE AMERICAN PEOPLE-- DURING THE PANDEMIC --INCLUDING ARIZONANS.

MORE THAN210,000 AMERICANS HAVE LOSTTHEIR LIVES TO THIS VIRUS.

WELOSE MORE EVERY SINGLE DAY.36,000 ARIZONANS HAVE BEENLOST.

6000, GONE, GONE.

MORETHAN 220,000 ARIZONANS HAVEBEEN INFECTED -- INFECTED WITHCOVID.

122,000 JOBS IN ARIZONASTILL HAVEN'T COME BACK.

THEBIDEN- HARRIS CAMPAIGN ALSOSAYS THEY WILL BE CONTINUINGTHEIR CAMPAIGN TOUR INSOUTHERN ARIZONA TOMORROW.

ITIS UNCLEAR AT THIS POINT IFBIDEN AND HARRIS ARECONTINUING -- OR IF IT WILL BECAMPAIGN STAFF.