ABC15 sat down one-on-one with Senator Kamala Harris Thursday just moments after she spoke at the Carpenters Local Union in Phoenix during a campaign event with former Vice President Joe Biden.



Related videos from verified sources SJSU Professor Donna Crane On VP Debate, Campaign 2020 And More



Michelle Griego talks with San Jose State University Political Science Professor Donna Crane about the VP debate and more (10-8-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 11:09 Published 4 hours ago Vice Presidential Debate Less Dramatic, A Little More Informational



Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence square off at one and only debate. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:43 Published 21 hours ago Norah O'Donnell Breaks Down What To Expect From The Vice-Presidential Debate



A key moment in Campaign 2020 is set to unfold. The one, and only, vice presidential debate is being held from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell talks.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:34 Published 1 day ago