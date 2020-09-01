Katharine McPhee is pregnant, expecting first child with David Foster

XavierWilliams RT @enews: Katharine McPhee is pregnant! She and her husband, David Foster, are expecting their first child together. https://t.co/UKcCpaV… 8 minutes ago
JessicaRodriguez👑 RT @PopCrave: .@KatharineMcPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, @People reports.
🔗: https://t.co/Me2qqLWaCn https:… 10 minutes ago
H Bierd Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband David Foster https://t.co/TJVeUvpNab 12 minutes ago
SpeechTrans #breaking Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee Expecting First Tax Write-Off,Katharine McPhee Pregnant With First Chil… https://t.co/OYYPql7I3w 17 minutes ago
Sandra RT @enews: Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With David Foster https://t.co/5DuoJonwe2 36 minutes ago
SOS/CTS/HH Katharine McPhee Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband David Foster #KatharineMcPhee #DavidFoster
https://t.co/Ps12vaMeZ0 41 minutes ago
Evelyn pavane Get out!!!!
https://t.co/i8F8ywQe7A 42 minutes ago
BARBARA WISBEY Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband David Foster https://t.co/0ISdATZMB0 43 minutes ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Will Celebrate Christmas with David Foster and Katherine McPheeSeems like the Queen is going to have two empty seats at her table this Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying put in America for the holiday. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Usher is reportedly going to be a dad again!Usher is reportedly set to become a father for the third time as his partner photographer Jennifer Johnson is pregnant with their first child.