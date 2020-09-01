Katharine McPhee is pregnant, expecting first child with David Foster Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:37s - Published 8 minutes ago Katharine McPhee is pregnant, expecting first child with David Foster 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this XavierWilliams RT @enews: Katharine McPhee is pregnant! She and her husband, David Foster, are expecting their first child together. https://t.co/UKcCpaV… 8 minutes ago JessicaRodriguez👑 RT @PopCrave: .@KatharineMcPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, @People reports. 🔗: https://t.co/Me2qqLWaCn https:… 10 minutes ago H Bierd Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband David Foster https://t.co/TJVeUvpNab 12 minutes ago SpeechTrans #breaking Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee Expecting First Tax Write-Off,Katharine McPhee Pregnant With First Chil… https://t.co/OYYPql7I3w 17 minutes ago Sandra RT @enews: Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With David Foster https://t.co/5DuoJonwe2 36 minutes ago SOS/CTS/HH Katharine McPhee Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband David Foster #KatharineMcPhee #DavidFoster https://t.co/Ps12vaMeZ0 41 minutes ago Evelyn pavane Get out!!!! https://t.co/i8F8ywQe7A 42 minutes ago BARBARA WISBEY Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband David Foster https://t.co/0ISdATZMB0 43 minutes ago