Henry's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Henry's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020
As the remnants of Hurricane Delta make their way to Tennessee, rain chances will increase Friday afternoon and will stick around through the weekend.
