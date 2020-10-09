One month for the South Obenchain Fire

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 weeks ago

Today marks the one month point in which the South Obenchain Fire started.

Of many fire fire that burned almost 33-thousand acres near shady cove, eagle point and butte falls.

Newswatch 12's brett taylor joins us live in shady cove where the south obenchain was only a few miles away from the cities center just a few weeks ago.

Brian its hard to believe that its already been a full month since the south obenchain fire caused thousand of evacuations in places like here in shady cove what made this fire so dangerous when it initially started was how hot, dry and windy conditions were out here in the area.

The fire switched directions multiple times making it difficult for crews to get a handle on containing the flames.

But what was most difficult fire crews was how short staffed they were because of other fires that were burning in the area.

All of the resources were dispatched to other incidents, so it was just a tough call.

It was just a tough place to be.

There were just so many things going on, and you want to help everyone and do everything that you can, but when you are stretched thin like that, it's tough, and it was just a rough day for everyone."

It took fire crews more than three weeks to get that fire contained, and now crews are working on repairs and trying to get high risk areas fixed before the winter rains hit the area.

Now coming this saturday the cities of shady cove and butte falls will be hosting a motorcade that