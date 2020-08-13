Global  
 

Hundreds Of Brockton Residents Remain Without Power As Temperatures Fall

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:46s - Published
More than 24 hours after a fast moving storm system moved across the state, hundreds of National Grid customers in Brockton were without power.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.


