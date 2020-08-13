|
|
|
Hundreds Of Brockton Residents Remain Without Power As Temperatures Fall
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Hundreds Of Brockton Residents Remain Without Power As Temperatures Fall
More than 24 hours after a fast moving storm system moved across the state, hundreds of National Grid customers in Brockton were without power.
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Some South Suburban Residents Remain Stuck Without Power
On Thursday night, generators continued buzzing in neighborhoods across the area, as some ComEd customers entered a fifth day without electricity. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:54Published
|
Many Joliet Residents Remain Without Power
It had been four days as of Thursday, and more than 93,000 customers were still without power. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:54Published
|