College Students Can Get Free Hulu With Spotify And Showtime
College students can get Hulu with Spotify and Showtime for only $4.99 a month.
To qualify for the generous deal, you can't have an existing Hulu No Ads plan, and you have to be a student.
To sign up, Business Insider reports that you'll need to opt-in for the Spotify Premium for Studen plan.
You'll also need to be "enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, and above the age of 18".
Log in to apply for the deal using your college or university's portal, or upload a proof of school enrollment when you enroll.
Proof can be a student ID, transcript, or enrollment letter.