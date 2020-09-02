College Students Can Get Free Hulu With Spotify And Showtime

College students can get Hulu with Spotify and Showtime for only $4.99 a month.

To qualify for the generous deal, you can't have an existing Hulu No Ads plan, and you have to be a student.

To sign up, Business Insider reports that you'll need to opt-in for the Spotify Premium for Studen plan.

You'll also need to be "enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, and above the age of 18".

Log in to apply for the deal using your college or university's portal, or upload a proof of school enrollment when you enroll.

Proof can be a student ID, transcript, or enrollment letter.