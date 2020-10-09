Cattle Prep for Delta

Video Credit: KADN - Published 4 minutes ago

Local farmers are preparing for yet another round of hurricane conditions getting their farms ready.

Meteorologist cory smith has the details.

Cattle farmers are preparing once again for hurricane conditions here in acadiana.

With landfall expected on friday, cattle were being sold and moved around in preparation for the stor's arrival."most of the time we try to go to the highest part of our pasture or any pasture we have that is the highest.

Now some people are fortunate enough to bring them to lafayette parish or further north, some of us ca't.

So we put some hay, feed, give them some water, and hope for the best."along with multiple storms affecting acadiana, farmers have had to deal with surge, winds, and even mosquitoes affecting their pastures.

They say things have been made much worse as coastal protection has been lost over the years."our coastal parishes, here, you know tha's what we really need, we need the levees we had 20 myears ago, we need that back.

We need those coastal barriers back to protect us because now we have a storm we are seeing so much water travel further north than we ever have before."

Looking forward, farmers will be challenged as storm surge has reduced hay necessary to feed cows."we are getting into the winter and some of us do't have enough hay so we may not be able to get all of the hay that we can because of the surge coming in, the saltwater is killing the grass.

Normally you would like to have some green grass going into the winter and everything is going to be dead so it is going to be tough."

From vermillion parish, storm team 15 meteorologist cory smith