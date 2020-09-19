Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam on Ginny weds Sunny | Aur Batao

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar are seen in Alankria Shrivastava's latest film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. In this interview, they discuss their processes as actors, how they relate to their characters, whether they build a backstory and if they judge the person they are playing. Vikrant also talks about how his beard must have scratched Bhumi Padnekar's face and Amol weighs in on the unnecessary expectations from actors to be booksmart.
As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit? Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances. It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change. In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.
