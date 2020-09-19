Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam on Ginny weds Sunny | Aur Batao

Actors Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

The actors speak about their latest release, Ginny Weds Sunny - a new wedding-themed comedy.

The film releases today, October 9, on Netflix.

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and also stars Ayesha Raza, among others.

This is Vikrant’s third Netflix project in a row, after the sci-fi drama Cargo and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

