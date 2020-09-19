Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam on Ginny weds Sunny | Aur Batao

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 15:05s - Published
Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam on Ginny weds Sunny | Aur Batao

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam on Ginny weds Sunny | Aur Batao

Actors Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

The actors speak about their latest release, Ginny Weds Sunny - a new wedding-themed comedy.

The film releases today, October 9, on Netflix.

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and also stars Ayesha Raza, among others.

This is Vikrant’s third Netflix project in a row, after the sci-fi drama Cargo and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikrant Massey Vikrant Massey Indian film and television actor

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao [Video]

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 18:01Published
Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar talk 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' [Video]

Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar talk 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar are seen in Alankria Shrivastava's latest film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. In this interview, they discuss their processes as actors, how they relate to their characters, whether they build a backstory and if they judge the person they are playing. Vikrant also talks about how his beard must have scratched Bhumi Padnekar's face and Amol weighs in on the unnecessary expectations from actors to be booksmart.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 13:12Published

Ginny Weds Sunny Ginny Weds Sunny Indian romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna


Yami Gautam Yami Gautam Indian film actress


Netflix Netflix American media service company

The Social Dilemma caught one of its TikTok ‘conspiracists’ off guard

 When she posted a TikTok in March, Chelsea Gilliland wasn’t thinking about anything other than how dumb coronavirus conspiracy theories could get. Taking on..
The Verge

Ardeth Platte, Dominican Nun and Antinuclear Activist, Dies at 84

 Sister Ardeth spent years behind bars for her beliefs and was the inspiration for a character on the Netflix hit “Orange Is the New Black.”
NYTimes.com

Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors

 Larsa Pippen is dating again, and it looks like she's bagged herself a young Netflix reality TV star ... who's also an Australian snack. The estranged wife of..
TMZ.com

Alankrita Shrivastava Alankrita Shrivastava Indian filmmaker

Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards [Video]

Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards

As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit? Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances. It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change. In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 47:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Filmy Friday: 5 reasons to watch Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny

While the trailer of Ginny Weds Sunny has already managed to strike a chord with most people, let's...
Bollywood Life - Published

New on Netflix this week: ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, ‘Hubie Halloween’ and more

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s wedding extravaganza, Adam Sandler’s new comedy, and Lily...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Ginny Weds Sunny' new song 'Lol' out now [Video]

'Ginny Weds Sunny' new song 'Lol' out now

Actress Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey will next be seen in upcoming film 'Ginny weds Sunny'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published