Man arrested for allegedly raping 3 minor girls in Vadodara

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The incident of rape cases took place in Makarpura area of Vadodara.

Speaking to media, Vadodara DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala said, "The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'." On being informed, police arrested the accused who confessed to having committed the crime against two other minor girls.

The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them," DCP added.