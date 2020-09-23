Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man arrested for allegedly raping 3 minor girls in Vadodara

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Man arrested for allegedly raping 3 minor girls in Vadodara

Man arrested for allegedly raping 3 minor girls in Vadodara

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The incident of rape cases took place in Makarpura area of Vadodara.

Speaking to media, Vadodara DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala said, "The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'." On being informed, police arrested the accused who confessed to having committed the crime against two other minor girls.

The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them," DCP added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vadodara Vadodara Metropolis in Gujarat, India

'New farm laws will help us to sell produce across country': Vadodara Farmers [Video]

'New farm laws will help us to sell produce across country': Vadodara Farmers

Farmers from Gujarat's Vadodara heap praises on new agriculture reform bills. Farmers are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. Hailing the bills, farmers said, "We don't understand why people are protesting against the bill, it is very beneficial for farmers. We can go anywhere and sell our produce."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Farm bill row: Navjot Sidhu protests; farmers in Rewari, Vadodara hail bills [Video]

Farm bill row: Navjot Sidhu protests; farmers in Rewari, Vadodara hail bills

Punjab MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday staged a protest against the farm bills which, he said, will "ruin" the farming community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was accompanied by his supporters, sat on a tractor here and held placards that read, "We are united in fight for farmers", in English and Punjabi. This is Sidhu's first public appearance after he resigned from the state cabinet last year. Sidhu, who represents Amritsar seat in the assembly, told reporters that the new bills would dismantle the minimum support price and the marketing system.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:42Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

7 Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue them: MEA

 Seven Indians, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were kidnapped in Libya last month and India is in touch with authorities in the..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

DiceGameMaster

Amitabh Chachchan🏹 RT @ANI: Gujarat: A man has been booked & arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls in Makarpura, Vadodara. DCP Lakhdheersinh Zala sa… 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist [Video]

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist

A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published