Idaho officials say they aim to make future coronavirus vaccines free for all patients

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Idaho officials say they aim to make future coronavirus vaccines free for all patients

Idaho officials say they aim to make future coronavirus vaccines free for all patients

Idaho officials describe their priorities for a future coronavirus vaccine distribution.


