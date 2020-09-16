Idaho officials say they aim to make future coronavirus vaccines free for all patients
Idaho officials describe their priorities for a future coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Gov. Little discusses Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, rapid testsGov. Brad Little and health officials discussed the state's plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccine and established an Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to advise decisions.
Gov. Little, health officials discuss Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine distribution planGov. Brad Little and health officials discussed the state's plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccine and established an Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to advise decisions.
Federal Government Unveils Plans To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Available For FreeThe CDC plan says for most of the vaccines, people will need two doses set three-four weeks apart, and distribution will be based on who needs it the most. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.