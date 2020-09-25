Global  
 

The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Columbia City vs. Leo

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Through seven weeks, Leo has looked like the clear cut cream of the crop in the NE8, but their championship chase isn’t complete yet, as Norwell and Columbia City are both hot on their heels.

Hey good evening everyone..well hard to believe, but we are now just over two weeks away from postseason high school football here in the hoosier state..on thursday, the i-h-s-a-a releasing the brackets for this year's state tournament..you can find those on w-f-f-t dot com..in the meantime, we turn our attention to week eight, and a big time showdown in the northeast eight conference..

Leo traveling to take on columbia city..it's your locker room game of the week... and our petar hood joins us now with more on the matchup..

)prince through seven weeks leo has looked like the clear cut cream of the crop in the ne8.the lions are unbeaten in conference pe y, and they defeated all five of their opponents by three scores or more.but their championship chase is complete yet, as norwell and columbia city are both hot on their heels.)the knights and eagles currently sit just one game back of first place..a win by both of those teams tomorrow would create a three-way tie atop the conference with one game remaining..but the lions have other ideas in mind...with two w's to wrap up the regular season, leo can clinch its first ever outright ne8 title...)jared sauder: "that's part of their preseason goals.

That, and working hard to improve every day.

They know that.

They know how big this game is.

We got two important games left to end this year.

Our guys know the stakes, and they know what they have to do to prepare to be successful."

Jackson barbour: "i really think that if we win out, the confidence going into sectionals will be huge.

Our sectional is really good this year, and we're going to have to make some things happen in the sectional to get out of it, so i think having that confidence going in to sectionals is going to be really big."rylan crawford: "it's everything.

We're playing for a championship every week, and this week proves it.

Obviously columbia city is a really good team, so we're just going to go out and do what we do."greg bolt: "i think we're a lit bit more motivated, because we've always wanted to beat leo.

I've never beat leo in my history of sports, both football and basketball.

I know a lot of these guys are ready to come out and just play.

I think we're all just thinking about leo.

Not even focused on the ne8.

We just want to win the game."tj bedwell: "we still got our opportunity to win in the second half, because normally we don't finish very well in the second half of the season, and that keeps us out of the ne8 contention.

I think this year could be different for us."brett fox: "i think we just have to be ourselves.

We have to trust in our responsibilities and trust in our teammates, and trust in what's being asked of us to do and accomplish.

And make sure that it's not just one person making the play, but that it's 11 guys working together constantly and consistently.") kickoff here at this beautiful brand new stadium is set for 7 o'clock tomorrow night.

I'll be out here, and we'll have highlights from this game and over a dozen others for you in the locker




