10-8-20 SCORES: Clinton beats Sauquoit Valley to improve to 2-0

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 seconds ago

Action - clinton against sauquoit valley.

Oteamsc 16-2-1 season last fall...indians looking to build on a 5-10-2 year returning a young team now with more experience.

--- we head to the second half with clinton up 1-nil.

Looking for more - off the free kick - sauquoit keeper alexa sheppd with a great diving stop and she hangs on to keep her team within one.

--- best chance of the half up to this point for the indians - freshman olivia kalil sprung on a break...can't get it past kaitlyn williams who comes out to press and stands tall.

--- time winding down - clinton back on the attack.

Paige luke serves it up into the box...right on the foot of alexa bohling who puts it home with exactly six minutes remaining... (((score))) ...some late game insurance for the warriors and they go one to win it 2- nil.

The new england small college athletic conference announced today it has