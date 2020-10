Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a shark and he didn't realise what a lucky escape it was for him until he saw the drone footage that had alerted him to the presence of the potentially dangerous animal nearby.



Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Surfer Has Close Encounter With Great White Shark



A great white shark swam just inches away from this surfer near Ballina, Australia on Wednesday (10/7). Drone video shows the shark approach Matt Wilkinson before changing its course at the last.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:20 Published 7 hours ago Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News



The Pandemic has been really hard everyone, but the roadside vendors have been devastated with no source of income under the pandemic as people are extremely cautious of eating from roadside stalls... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:27 Published 18 hours ago Driver Suffers Seizure Behind The Wheel



Occurred on September 8, 2020 / Chalmette, Louisiana, USA Info from Licensor: "The video can be used as a PSA or a lesson. Being born with seizures isn't the fault of myself, nor my parents. I am.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago