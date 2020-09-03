Global  
 

ŠKODA celebrates UK premiere of the new Enyaq iV in Electric Avenue

Famed and named for being one of the first streets in Britain to be lit by electricity, the avenue played host to the car manufacturer’s first all-electric SUV to mark the news that the pre-reservation list for Enyaq iV orders has now opened.

The Enyaq iV combines a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience.

Available in a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, two battery sizes (62kWh and 82kWh) and offering power outputs of up to 306 PS, the Enyaq iV can be charged from 5 – 80 per cent in just 38 minutes or 0 – 100 per cent in under 60 minutes*.

With a range of up to 316 miles**, this stylish all-electric car is the perfect companion for everyday driving.

As befits a car that is starting a bold new era, ŠKODA’s design and engineering team have gone the extra mile to delight customers.

Enyaq iV features a unique illuminated front grille with LED Crystal face & Matrix LED headlights as well as featuring an impressive 13-inch infotainment screen.

Drivers can build their own Enyaq iV using ŠKODA’s 360° visualiser on skoda.co.uk or by speaking to a product specialist/retailer to register their interest for the pre-reservation list.

The Enyaq iV is available to order in the UK from late 2020 with deliveries starting in spring 2021.


