PG&E and CA State Parks announce partnership for hazard removal around Lake Oroville

PG&E and the state parks partnership will look to get rid of dead and hazardous trees and install erosion control before winter rainfall could bring hazard to Lake Oroville waterways.

"pg&e and the lake oroville state recreation area are partnering to help restore power to the park and surrounding areas."

"and we would be looking at doing damaged tree removal, and other issues, we have a ton of trees that were destroyed."

Loafer creek campground, enterprise and boat ramps will be closed to the public until at least late october as pg&e holds up their side of the partnership.

"by letting pg&e use lay down areas in the park, in exchange for pg&e removing hazardous trees and putting in erosion controlling measures.

This is all as a result of the north complex fire."

But before you can sit at some of these tables around lake oroville the partnership will also focus on keeping hazards away from waterways.

"burned so hot that we damaged the soils, so if we don't get the tree removal and the erosion control in now, before the rains, we're going to have more damage to the soil to the parks."

"a lot of damage to this area of the park, it wouldn't be usable for the public until those conditions are made safe.

The closer we can be to where the damage is, the faster we can rebuild, not only power to the park, but to neighboring communities."

"we're going to be able to fix a lot of this stuff extremely fast and make the park safer sooner, and get them back open, all open sooner than we would otherwise."

Wright told me the work between pg&e and the state parks has been going on since very few days after the bear fire left this area so that they can get the parks open as soon as possible.

North of lake oroville, esteban reynoso for ann.

Bidwell canyon and lake oroville marinas are now operating under normal winter hours.

For a complete list, visit parks - dot - ca - dot - gov.

