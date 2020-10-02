Watch: President Kovind pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Global  
 

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09.

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09.

Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.


National flag flies half mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

National flag flies half mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

National flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan flied half mast on October 09 following the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.

Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was present outside AIIMS along with other party workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey came along with PM Modi to pay tribute. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: President, PM Modi, others pay tribute [Video]

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: President, PM Modi, others pay tribute

Tributes pour in for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind said 'nation lost a visionary leader'. Calling it a 'personal loss' PM Modi said he is 'saddened beyond words'. PM Modi said that he has lost a 'friend' and a 'valued colleague'. Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the Union Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Paswan had good relations with everyone. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called paswan a 'seasoned leader'. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called Paswan’s death a ‘personal loss’. West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Union Minister. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he had long association with him as a parliamentarian. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid 'heartfelt condolences'.

