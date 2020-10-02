Watch: President Kovind pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09.

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09.

Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.

He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.