Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.

Gloria Tso reports.

Just a week after his COVID-19 diagnosis, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News Thursday (October 8) he may be returning to campaign rallies as early as this weekend.

That came after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a White House memo Thursday that Trump had responded quote "extremely well" to treatment, adding that "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time." Trump had been hospitalized for treatment Friday, before returning to the White House on Monday.

And in a video posted to Twitter this week, Trump touted his use of an experimental drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and said he'd make the treatment available free of charge.

But he did not clarify just how he would do that, or who would cover the cost.

Trump has been itching to return to the campaign trail as he trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov.

3 election.

Earlier Thursday he pulled out of a second debate with Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the October 15 event would be held virtually in light of Trump's diagnosis.

In the interview with Fox he added that he did not believe he was contagious, and was feeling good enough to resume campaign rallies.

Trump's rallies are often held with thousands of people, many unmasked, against the advice of public health professionals.

The White House has declined to say when Trump last tested negative for the virus.




Trump is killing the economy out of spite

 Written by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn" white supremacists are at least partly to blame for a militia..
US election: Donald Trump's 55-minute rant in first post-diagnosis interview

 Donald Trump today gave his first public interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, and it was quite something.The US President phoned in to Fox..
US election: Joe Biden's campaign sells 35,000 flyswatters after Mike Pence debate buzz

 If you've been living under a rock shielding yourself from US politics, there's a bit to catch up on.During the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala..
Day After Debate, the Campaign’s Focus Moves to Arizona

 Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris courted voters in a state that is up for grabs and could decide the presidency.
Trump fundraiser charged over lobbying effort to probe into multibillion-dollar looting of Malaysian investment fund

 Elliott Broidy, a prominent fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the..
Arizona Senator Martha McSally dodges Trump question during debate

 Republican incumbent Senator Martha McSally avoided answering a debate question that asked if she was proud of her past support for President Trump. Editor and..
Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debate

 Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one..
What to know about HIPAA, from the congresswoman who wrote the law

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has invoked HIPAA several times while fielding questions about President Trump's condition.
In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

 The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

 White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week..
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

 With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our..
Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual format

 The second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
US election: President Donald Trump erupts after Democrats push for his removal from office

 Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning US President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation that would create a commission to allow..
Pelosi questions Trump's mental state and says Congress will discuss rules for removal

 House speaker says Democrats will consider constitution’s 25th amendment as president faces ‘disassociation from reality’ Democrats in the US Congress have..
Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it

 Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first..
Wall Street ends higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the..
How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

 On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble..
Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Former Assistant $4M After Sexual Harassment Complaints

 The New Yorker reports Fox News paid up to $4 million to settle sexual harassment...
Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple.

 Coronavirus Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple. The president is talking up the experimental therapies as the..
Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God' [Video]

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

