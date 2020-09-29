Global  
 

John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday.

The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring influence on popular culturelong after his murder.


Today in History for October 9th

 Highlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
Never before seen Lennon photos go on display [Video]

Never before seen Lennon photos go on display

The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool unveils a set of unseen photos of JohnLennon, taken by Robert Deutsch, in 1974. Plus shots of Lennon's glasses andpiano and quotes from Diane Glover of The Beatles Story.

Yoko Ono Sues Ex-John Lennon Aide Again for Allegedly Continuing to Exploit Them

 Yoko Ono's returning to battle with a former aide of her late husband John Lennon, claiming the guy's again trying to profit off them, even though he was ordered..
Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death [Video]

Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death

Paul McCartney has told John Lennon's son Sean how happy it makes him that he got the chance to reconcile with his Beatles bandmate before his murder.

John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate [Video]

John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate

John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano is on load to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool to mark the late music icon's 80th birthday and on behalf of the late George Michael's estate.

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed [Video]

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he would have struggled with "heartache" if he hadn't reunited with John Lennon before his death in 1980.

